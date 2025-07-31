After visiting the Sardar Sarovar Dam on the Narmada River in Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed confidence that a similar hydroelectric project could be developed in the Union Territory following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

"The marvellous project has transformed the lives of people in the drought-hit regions of Gujarat by ensuring water availability through its canal network," Omar Abdullah said, highlighting the significant water resources available in Jammu and Kashmir.

He referred to the long-standing challenges faced by Jammu and Kashmir in initiating similar projects due to the constraints imposed by the Indus Water Treaty.

"Now that the Indus Water Treaty has been suspended, there is hope that J&K too can plan such mega projects to address power and water shortages," he added.

While in #Ahmedabad for a tourism event I took advantage of being here to get my morning run at the famed Sabarmati River Front promenade. It’s one of the nicest places I’ve been able to run & it was a pleasure to get to share it with so many other walkers/runners. I even managed… pic.twitter.com/q9GbLcnDgz — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 31, 2025

It is important to mention that Omar Abdullah recently stated that the central government is likely to approve two long-pending infrastructure projects — the Tulbul Navigation Project in Kashmir and the Chenab Water Lift Scheme in Jammu — which he considers crucial for addressing water needs and promoting regional development.

Indus Water Treaty suspended following Pahalgam terror attack

After the gruesome terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 this year, which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre announced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan. These included the suspension of key provisions of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty. The treaty had granted India full use of the eastern rivers — Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi — while Pakistan received the major share of water from the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.

Omar inaugurates travel and tourism fair in Ahmedabad

Earlier today, Omar Abdullah extended a warm invitation to travelers from across the country to explore the unparalleled beauty, rich culture, and warm hospitality of Jammu & Kashmir.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) at the Mahatma Mandir Convention & Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Highlighting Jammu & Kashmir's immense tourism potential, the Chief Minister said the region continues to offer diverse experiences to travellers throughout the year. He emphasized the growing tourism exchange between Gujarat and J&K and reiterated the government's commitment to positioning Jammu & Kashmir as a vibrant, all-season destination.

The Chief Minister engaged with exhibitors from across the travel and tourism industry. He visited exhibition halls to interact with delegates and businesses showcasing their offerings.

During his visit to Gujarat for the TTF, Omar Abdullah also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar. The meeting focused on strengthening inter-state cooperation, promoting tourism, and exchanging best practices for inclusive development.

The Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) Ahmedabad — Gujarat's biggest travel trade show — is hosting over 900 exhibitors, including more than 70 stakeholders from Jammu & Kashmir's travel and tourism sector, along with international participation from Sri Lanka. The event serves as a premier platform for B2B networking and tourism promotion.