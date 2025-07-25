Kashmir Valley is likely to face a mutton crisis in the coming days, as dealers on Friday announced the suspension of livestock imports from outside the Union Territory following reports of extortion by contractors in neighboring Punjab.

Two days ago, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), Satish Sharma, took serious cognizance of complaints alleging harassment and obstruction faced by livestock traders at the hands of certain cattle fair contractors in Punjab. However, despite the Minister's intervention, extortion reportedly continues unabated.

Mutton dealers in Kashmir said they were compelled to take this harsh step, as repeated pleas for relief have gone unanswered and the illegal practices show no sign of stopping.

In a move already disrupting the Valley's meat supply chain, the Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association announced a complete halt to the import of live animals into the region. The decision is in direct response to alleged extortion by toll contractors at the Shambhu and Madhopur border checkpoints in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference, Mehrajuddin Ganai, General Secretary of the Wholesale Mutton Dealers Association, said the decision followed wide-ranging consultations.

"This is not a unilateral decision. We have spoken to all major stakeholders. Our suppliers in Rajasthan, Sikar, Delhi, and Ambala have already been informed," Ganai stated.

He further added, "The situation at the Punjab borders has become unbearable. Truckers are being forced to pay illegal amounts—up to ₹20,000 per vehicle—just to pass through. These unauthorized tolls have made our trade financially unsustainable. The ball is now in the government's court. Unless there is strict action against this extortion, we cannot operate under such conditions."

The suspension is expected to severely affect meat availability in Kashmir, where a significant portion of the mutton supply depends on livestock brought in from northern Indian states.

Farooq Dar, Co-Chairman of the Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA), expressed strong support for the mutton dealers' decision.

"We stand with them. This is not just a business issue—it is about the economic health of our region," he said. "We are the guardians of Kashmir's economy, and we will escalate the matter to the highest levels to ensure both the public and the traders do not suffer due to this exploitation."

Dar also urged the Punjab government to intervene immediately and take decisive steps to halt illegal practices at its borders.

J&K imports 350 lakh kgs of mutton annually from other states

Jammu and Kashmir on average, consumes 600 lakh kilograms of mutton annually of which 350 lakh kgs are imported from other states.

As per the official document of the Animal Husbandry Department of the Union Territory, on average, 600 lakh kilograms of mutton is consumed in J&K annually. There is a shortfall in local production,n which is met by imports. J&K every year imports around 300 lakh kgs of mutton, thereby creating huge avenues for investment in the sector and the creation of employment opportunities.

Minister Assures Action

On Wednesday, Satish Sharma, Minister for FCS&CA, took serious note of the reports concerning harassment and unlawful obstruction of livestock traders from Jammu & Kashmir by certain private cattle fair contractors operating in Punjab.

During a meeting with representatives of the All Kashmir Wholesale Mutton Dealers Union, the Minister was briefed about alleged illegal practices, including unauthorized stopping of vehicles transporting livestock en route to J&K. These actions were said to be carried out by private contractors acting beyond their authority.

The traders informed the Minister that these actions are leading to prolonged delays, significant financial losses, and grave risks to animal welfare. Livestock are reportedly being subjected to extended travel times without adequate ventilation, food, or water—raising both humanitarian and economic concerns.

Expressing deep concern, Sharma reaffirmed the Government's commitment to protecting the rights and interests of J&K's trading community.

"We will take up the matter at the highest level to ensure immediate redressal," he assured.

The Minister further stated that the issue would be formally raised with the Government of Punjab. He also directed the Transport Department and other concerned authorities to coordinate closely with their Punjab counterparts to ensure smooth, legal, and uninterrupted movement of livestock into the Union Territory.