Two soldiers of the Army lost their lives in the line of duty during an overnight gunbattle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, as one of the longest anti-terror operations in the Valley entered its ninth day on Saturday.

The operation began on August 1, after contact was established with terrorists in the Akhal area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district. So far, two terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation, while four to five others are believed to be trapped in the area.

L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not yet been ascertained.

The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid tributes to the fallen soldiers in a post on social media platform X, stating that the operation remains underway.

"Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts, L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, in line of duty for the Nation. Their courage and dedication will forever inspire us," the post read.

The Army also expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, adding, "The operation continues."

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid tributes to the brave army personnel L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the ongoing operations against terrorists in Kulgam.

"I salute the indomitable courage of our brave hearts L/Nk Pritpal Singh and Sep Harminder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland. Their valour, grit & determination will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief."

Officials confirmed that two more soldiers were injured in the overnight exchange of fire, bringing the total number of injured security personnel to nine.

Chief Minister laid the wreath and paid rich tribute to the brave soldiers who made ultimate sacrifice at Kulgam. pic.twitter.com/PwLXSmZcxs — Office of Chief Minister, J&K (@CM_JnK) August 9, 2025

The fierce gun battle, ongoing since August 1, has seen the deployment of hundreds of troops in one of the largest anti-terrorist operations in recent memory in Jammu and Kashmir. The encounter is taking place in a densely forested area, where the terrorists appear to be heavily entrenched and trained in guerrilla warfare.

Security forces have employed drones and attack helicopters to locate and neutralize the terrorists. Troops, including elite para-commandos, are proceeding with caution as aerial surveillance continues and drones strike suspected hideouts.

Senior officers of the police and Army, including Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, are personally overseeing the operation around the clock.

"It's taking time because of the difficult terrain and forested area. But we will track them down," DGP Nalin Prabhat said on Thursday.

According to police sources, initial intelligence suggested the presence of five terrorists in the area at the time the operation was launched. At least three of them are believed to be foreign nationals, possibly trained in jungle warfare.

This encounter comes just days after the three terrorists responsible for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack were eliminated in a meticulously planned operation by the security forces.