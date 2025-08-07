In a tragic incident, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and 15 were injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in the Basantgarh area of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday.

Reports said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. in the Kandva area when the personnel were returning in a bunker vehicle after an operation in Basantgarh.

Initial reports suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a blind curve on the mountainous road. The vehicle skidded off and fell into a deep gorge.

The ill-fated vehicle, belonging to the 187th Battalion of the CRPF, was carrying 23 personnel. While two personnel died on the spot, 16 others were injured. They were evacuated to a hospital, where one more succumbed to injuries, bringing the death toll to three.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure the best possible care and assistance for the injured personnel.

"We will never forget their exemplary service to the nation. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Directed senior officials to ensure the best possible care and assistance," the LG wrote on X.

Dr. Singh also condoled the loss and noted, "The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF."

He said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation.

"Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured," he added.

Posting on X, Dr. Singh said: "Disturbing to receive the news of a road accident involving a CRPF vehicle in the Kandva–Basantgarh area. The vehicle was carrying several brave jawans of the CRPF. I have just now spoken to DC Ms. Saloni Rai, who is personally monitoring the situation and keeping me updated. Rescue measures have been initiated immediately. Locals have voluntarily come forward to assist. All possible help is being ensured."

CRPF deployed in higher reaches of Udhampur

Some CRPF battalions have been deployed in the higher reaches of Udhampur, including Basantgarh, following increased terrorist activity in the region.

In June this year, a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist—who had been under surveillance for a year—was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Basantgarh.

Over the past two years, CRPF personnel have been actively participating in joint search operations in the area, alongside the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.