To inculcate patriotism among the younger generation, seventy-nine cyclists covered a distance of 79 kilometres to celebrate the 79th Independence Day as part of the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally.

This unique cycle rally was organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) to mark the 79th Independence Day in the Kashmir Valley, in collaboration with local youth.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha felicitated the 79 cyclists who participated in the rally ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The cyclists—comprising 40 local youth and 39 BSF personnel—covered a distance of 79 kilometers from BSF Campus Bandipora to Manasbal–Sumbal–Shalateng–Hyderpora–Bakshi Stadium–Frontier HQ BSF Kashmir, Humhama, symbolizing India's unity in diversity and the spirit of national integration.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the BSF, the nation's first line of defense, for paying a befitting tribute to the brave soldiers and officers who have displayed extraordinary valour, courage, and sacrifice in upholding the unity and integrity of the nation. He said the rally would also inspire youth to join the BSF, Army, and Police forces.

"BSF's 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally, passing through numerous towns and villages, inspired the younger generation and reminded them of the vision of our founding fathers and their ideals of selfless service. It is the bounden duty of every citizen of J&K to follow this path and build the Jammu and Kashmir of their dreams," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He further observed that all the cyclists represent India's enduring tradition of courage. The 79-kilometre journey, he noted, symbolises 79 years of India's independence — its progress over the decades — with each cyclist representing the strength of society and each soldier embodying the might of the nation.

"From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. The heart and soul of 140 crore Indians are united, and we are one big family. This spirit and bond must strengthen our unity. We must inculcate the spirit of 'Nation First' and every citizen must prioritise nation-building over personal interest," the Lieutenant Governor added.

Sharing my speech at the felicitation ceremony of the 79 Cyclists who participated in the 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally organised by the Border Security Force.https://t.co/RKM68zhyMc pic.twitter.com/Bt58TbAi98 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) August 12, 2025

He called upon the youth and people from all walks of life to self-introspect and take a pledge to dedicate themselves to the goal of a Viksit Jammu Kashmir and Viksit Bharat.

The Lieutenant Governor also urged society to remain cautious and vigilant against divisive elements that seek to disrupt peace and social harmony. He called upon enlightened citizens and members of civil society to actively participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and encourage every household to take part in this national campaign.

On 79th Independence Day BSF KMR organized a 79 km cycle rally from Bandipora to Budgam with theme #EkBharatShresthaBharat

It aimed at inspiring youth towards sports & fitness.

Hon’ble LG Shri Manoj Sinha graced the occasion & commended initiative of engaging youth towards peace. pic.twitter.com/O1rKFuLl6a — BSF Kashmir (@BSF_Kashmir) August 12, 2025

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor also paid tribute to the civilians martyred in the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

"Through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, we have avenged Pakistan's brutality. If the terrorist nation Pakistan sheds the blood of our citizens, it will have to pay a very heavy price," he asserted.

Those present at the felicitation ceremony included IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Ashok Yadav, IG STC BSF Kashmir Solomon Yash Kumar Minz, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, SSP Budgam Nikhil Borkar, other senior officials of the BSF, civil and police administration, cyclists, and a large number of youth.