Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently addressed the NDTV World Summit, outlining the achievements of his government in the first 125 days of its third term. The summit, attended by distinguished dignitaries from around the world, served as a platform for Modi to share his vision for a developed India by 2047.

The Prime Minister highlighted several significant accomplishments, including the approval of three crore new houses for the poor, the initiation of infrastructure projects worth Rs 9 lakh crore, the introduction of 15 new Vande Bharat trains, and the commencement of construction on eight new airports. These achievements underscore the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its citizens and bolstering the country's infrastructure.

The government has also made strides in social welfare. A package of Rs two lakh crore has been allocated for the youth, and Rs 21,000 crore has been directly transferred to farmers' bank accounts. Furthermore, a scheme providing free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for senior citizens above 70 years of age has been initiated. These measures reflect the government's dedication to supporting vulnerable populations and ensuring their well-being.

The government's environmental initiatives were also highlighted, with the installation of rooftop solar plants in almost 5 lakh houses and the planting of 90 crore trees under the 'Ek Ped Maa Naam' campaign. These efforts demonstrate India's commitment to environmental sustainability and its proactive approach to combating climate change.

The Prime Minister's vision for a developed India by 2047 aligns with the themes of the NDTV World Summit, which likely discussed global issues such as climate change, economic cooperation, and the role of technology in development.

The launch of 'NDTV World' and the presence of international dignitaries suggest a focus on India's global partnerships and its aspirations for a more prominent role in international affairs. The year 2047 holds significant historical context for India as it will mark 100 years since India's independence from British colonial rule. Prime Minister Modi's vision for India by 2047 is thus a milestone target for the country to achieve developed nation status, reflecting a generational goal to realize the full potential and aspirations of independence.

Prime Minister Modi's address at the NDTV World Summit highlighted the significant strides made by his government in its third term, while also outlining a vision for a developed India by 2047. Despite the challenges that lie ahead, the Prime Minister's optimism and commitment to progress suggest a promising future for India on the global stage. His vision for 2047 is not just a target, but a testament to the resilience and potential of India as it continues to navigate the complexities of the 21st century.