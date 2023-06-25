Prime Minister Narendra Modi has met the Grand Mufti of the country, Shawky Ibrahim Allam.

During the meeting which took place on Saturday, the first day of his ongoing state visit to Egypt, the Grand Mufti fondly recalled his recent visit to India and highlighted the strong cultural and people to people relations between India and Egypt.

Modi conveyed that India would set up a centre of excellence in IT at the Dar-al-Ifta under the Ministry of Social Justice of Egypt.

He also appreciated the Prime Minister's leadership in fostering inclusivity and pluralism, official sources said.

Discussions between the two leaders also focussed on issues related to social and religious harmony in society and countering extremism and radicalisation.

Modi meets industrialists

PM Modi during the course of his ongoing visit to Egypt, also met Hassan Allam, CEO of Hassan Allam Holding Company, one of the largest Egyptian companies operating in the Middle East and the North African region.

Modi, who met Hassan in Cairo on Saturday, discussed possibilities of forging closer cooperation with Indian companies in renewable energy, green hydrogen, infrastructure and construction sectors.

The Prime Minister also met Tarek Heggy, renowned Egyptian author and petroleum strategist. Discussions between the two covered issues related to global geopolitics, energy security, radicalism and gender equality.

(With inputs from IANS)