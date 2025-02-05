Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slated to visit the United States this month to meet President Donald Trump, is also likely to see Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The world's richest man is reported to be part of a select group of CEOs who will meet PM Modi on February 13.

As the chief of the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk is likely to advocate for a level playing field for his electric cars.

He may also seek early regulatory approval to begin operations for affordable satellite internet service Starlink in the country, along with boosting collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

However, no official communication about the PM Modi-Musk meeting has been conveyed yet.

Last year, Musk had announced a delay in his India visit as earlier planned, as he faced "the moment of truth" when Tesla announced its quarterly results amid negative growth in China and massive global layoffs.

"Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obligations require that the visit to India be delayed. But I do very much look forward to visiting (India) later this year," Musk had posted on his X social media platform in April last year.

The electric carmaker has proposed supporting the country's battery storage capabilities with its "Powerwall" during recent meetings. Musk is also aiming to build a Tesla supply system in India.

After PM Modi was re-elected for a record third term in June last year, the Tesla CEO congratulated him, saying he was "looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India".

"Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies, and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners," PM Modi responded.

PM Modi will travel to the US for a bilateral visit after attending the AI Summit in Paris on February 11-12.

(With inputs from IANS)