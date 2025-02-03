In a significant move to empower professionals with the latest tools in supply chain management, Prof. Debjit Roy, a distinguished professor from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), has launched a cutting-edge online course titled "Supply Chain Digitization: Strategy and Design" on Coursera.

The course, designed to address the rapidly evolving dynamics of global supply chains, provides a comprehensive understanding of digitization strategies and their implementation in modern businesses.

About the course

The course is structured to help professionals and students understand how digital transformation reshapes supply chains across industries. It can also help develop strategies to incorporate digital tools in supply chain processes, explore frameworks for designing efficient, tech-enabled supply chains, and gain insights through industry-relevant examples and case studies.

Spanning several weeks, the course combines video lectures, interactive assignments, and a hands-on capstone project. Participants will earn a certificate upon successful completion, further enhancing their credentials in a competitive job market.

Who Should Enroll?

This course is ideal for:

Supply chain professionals looking to upgrade their skills. Students pursuing careers in operations and logistics. Business leaders aiming to implement digital transformation.

Sign-up details

Platform: Coursera Duration: Approximately 4 weeks (with flexible deadlines). Enrollment Fee: Available on Coursera's subscription model, with financial aid options. Enrollment Link: Sign up here

Why take this course?

As industries grapple with disruptions caused by pandemics, geopolitical tensions, and technological shifts, supply chain digitization is no longer optional but imperative. This course equips participants with the knowledge and tools to navigate these challenges effectively.

"Our aim is to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application. This course will enable participants to make informed, strategic decisions that can drive efficiency and resilience in supply chains," said Prof. Roy of IIM-A.