IIM-A inaugurates Brick by Brick; takes public on journey through B-school's archives [details]

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad is much more than an educational institution. IIMA's history has been documented in great detail for the world to stand witness to the greatness of this reputed business school. Since its inception in 1961, the institute has been held in high regard and many of its major milestones have been inscribed in the archives, which are now accessible to general public at the Brick by Brick - one stop destination for all IIMA Archives.

IIMA Director Professor Errol D'Souza inaugurated Brick by Brick history exhibit on Wednesday, marking a new landmark destination at the business school. Brick by Brick takes you on a journey through IIMA Archives, which preserves institutional memory & holds a large collection of documents related to the foundation & evolution of the Institute.

Brick by Brick - open for all

Brick by Brick holds some incredible pieces from IIMA's history, including the first CAT exam paper of 1977, handwritten letters of Vikram Sarabhai on MIT letterheads, old computers, the iconic resignation letter of Ravi Matthai and of course, the first faculty member of IIMA, Dr. Kamla Chowdhry and more.

Brick by Brick history exhibit will be open for general public from Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. For people yearning to learn more about the IIMA's rich history can plan a visit to the exhibit.

