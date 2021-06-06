To meet the challenges of the emerging business dynamics by grooming managers of the future, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Amritsar launched its new two-year Executive MBA program in a non-residential hybrid mode with an intake of 40 working professionals.

The first batch of the EMBA program was inaugurated on Saturday by way of a virtual handshake between the students and the faculty.

Addressing the 40 working professionals of the first batch with job experience ranging from three to over 20 years, IIM Amritsar Director Nagarajan Ramamoorthy said, "Our institution will ensure that business leaders as well as accomplished alumni would endow the executives with expertise that would substantively benefit their current organisations."

Who can apply?

He said the selection criteria for these executives working with prominent organisations in diverse sectors ranging from banking, financial services and insurance, IT and consulting to hospitality, retailing, and media and entertainment.

He motivated the students to dedicate themselves to learning as a continuous process, stressing that the rigour of the EMBA program would be the same as a regular MBA program.

(With inputs from IANS)