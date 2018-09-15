The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Saturday launched the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement', which aims at fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a Clean India.

The Prime Minister appealed to the citizens to dedicate themselves towards achieving the aim of a clean country starting today.

"From today till Gandhi Jayanti, let us re-dedicate ourselves towards fulfilling Bapu's dream of Clean India. 'Swacch Bharat Mission' that began four years ago has reached an important stage today, where we can proudly say that people from all sections have joined us in the mission," the Prime Minister added.

Commending the youth and the women for making the mission successful, the Prime Minister said, "The contribution of India's Nari Shakti in the Swachh Bharat Mission is immense. Youngsters are ambassadors of social change. The way they have furthered the message of cleanliness is commendable. The youth are at the forefront of a positive change in India."

From celebrities to Bollywood stars, to industrialists and the youth, everyone across the country has joined the Prime Minister in his mission to achieve a clean India.

Narendra Modi had written personalized letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the 'Swachhata Hi Seva Movement' and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission.

In the letter, Prime Minister Modi urged former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the Common Wealth and Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers, among others to become part of the mass movement.

To endorse the movement in all the states and union territories of the country, the Prime Minister also wrote letters to Governors, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of all states.

Prime Minister Modi has also highlighted the salient features of Swachh Bharat Mission and acknowledged it as a revolution across India. He also described the cleanliness flagship program as a mass movement that has ushered in a Swachhata revolution across India.