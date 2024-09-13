To boost BJP's election campaign of BJP in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to address a rally in Doda town of Jammu division on Saturday.

Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday for an election rally in Doda district, marking his first campaign event in the union territory since the Assembly polls were announced.

The rally is set to take place ahead of the voting for eight Assembly seats in three districts of Chenab Valley on September 18.

As the Doda town is centric on the Chenab region comprising the Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts, the BJP high command has decided to conduct Prime Minister's rally in the heart of the town to spread the party's message in this mountainous region.

The visit is expected to boost the electoral prospects of BJP candidates in the region, with party sources expressing confidence in the Prime Minister's ability to sway voters.

High alert in Chenab region

Security has been tightened in the Chenab Valley region, with a high alert sounded and a significant presence of security forces and police to ensure the safety of the Prime Minister and the large crowd expected to attend the rally.

Additional forces have already been deployed in the Doda town ahead of the Prime Minister's visit.

The BJP has already said that its star campaigner, the Prime Minister, will visit J&K for electioneering in every phase of the Assembly elections.

BJP's stakes are high in Chenab region

The BJP is trying its best to improve its position in the Chenab region comprising Kishtwar, Inderwal, Padder-Nagsani, Doda, Doda West, Bhaderwah, Ramban, and Banihal Assembly segments.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, BJP had created history by winning the Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, and Bhaderwah Assembly segments.

Former Minister and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma is contesting election on the newly carved Paddar-Nagsani seat while another ex-minister Shakti Parihar is trying his luck on the Doda West Assembly segment.

Among the three constituencies in the Doda district, the Doda East Assembly Constituency stands out as a key battleground in the upcoming elections.

On September 18, eight constituencies in the Chenab Valley spread across Kishtwar, Doda, and Ramban districts, will head to the polls in the first phase of the Assembly elections.

The Doda East seat, with its 98,582 voters—including 48,032 women and two transgender voters—is seen as a particularly crucial contest.

A total of 171 polling stations have been set up, and nine candidates are in the running. Key contenders include former minister Abdul Majid Wani of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party, National Conference Khalid Najeeb Sohrawardi, Sheikh Riaz Ahmed of Congress, and Gaja Singh Rana of the BJP.

On September 18, voters will decide their fate through electronic voting machines (EVMs). Across the broader Chenab Valley, over 23.27 lakh voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 5.66 lakh young voters, 11.76 lakh men, 11.51 lakh women, and 60 third-gender electors.