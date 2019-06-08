Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kerala on Friday, June 7, on his first visit after being sworn in as the PM for the second consecutive term. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district on Saturday. He will also address the party workers afterwards.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Guruvayur temple tomorrow morning. He will come around 9:30-10:30 around to visit the temple," the Kerala state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, PS Sreedharan Pillai, reportedly said on Friday.
"After the temple visit, he will address a meeting of party workers from the districts of Thrissur and Malappuram at Sree Krishna School grounds. This meeting, called the 'Abinandan Sabha', is the first one called by the prime minister after the thanks- giving trip to his constituency Varanasi," Pillai added.
BJP's Kerala unit also tweeted, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome."
KB Mohandas, Chairman Guruvayur Dewasom Board also reportedly said that 112 kilograms of lotus flowers have been ordered by the temple administration from Nagarcoil in Tamil Nadu. The PM is said to have expressed his desire to offer flowers at the temple. "The temple will remain closed for public from 9 am to 11 am tomorrow," Mohandas said.
The PM's visit coincides with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.
Live Updates
Temple officials submit memorandum for temple development
The temple officials have reportedly submitted a memorandum for the development of temple upon the PM's meeting with them.
'Thulabharam' ritual being performed
Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur. pic.twitter.com/hSH2UbMGIy— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019
Prime Minister is offering prayer at the Sri Krishna Temple
#WATCH Kerala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur of Thrissur. pic.twitter.com/HB98hDQAFk— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019
PM Modi enters Guruvayur temple
The ritual of 'thulabharam' will reportedly be performed, in which the PM will be weighed with lotus flowers.
Welcome to the PM @narendramodi ji to the land of Sri Krishna.#KeralaWelcomesModi@blsanthosh @PMOIndia @ganeshkerala @psspillaibjp @VMBJP pic.twitter.com/ZwY9TTyNDi— BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) June 8, 2019
Crowd gathers in front of the temple premises
A huge crowd has gathered in front of the temple premises. Pilgrims will not be allowed to enter the temple etween 10 am to 11 am keeping in view the PM's security.
PM Narendra Modi arrives at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor.
LIVE: PM @narendramodi offers prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayoor, Kerala. #KeralaWelcomesModi https://t.co/EbKAhoJcyv— BJP KERALAM (@BJP4Keralam) June 8, 2019
PM Modi to make offerings worth Rs 40,000 at Guruvayur temple
Prime minister will make various offerings worth around Rs 40,000, according to news agency IANS.
PM arrives at Thrissur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur today.