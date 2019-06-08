Live

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Kerala on Friday, June 7, on his first visit after being sworn in as the PM for the second consecutive term. He is scheduled to offer prayers at the Guruvayur temple in Thrissur district on Saturday. He will also address the party workers afterwards.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Guruvayur temple tomorrow morning. He will come around 9:30-10:30 around to visit the temple," the Kerala state president of Bharatiya Janata Party, PS Sreedharan Pillai, reportedly said on Friday.

"After the temple visit, he will address a meeting of party workers from the districts of Thrissur and Malappuram at Sree Krishna School grounds. This meeting, called the 'Abinandan Sabha', is the first one called by the prime minister after the thanks- giving trip to his constituency Varanasi," Pillai added.

BJP's Kerala unit also tweeted, "Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji to offer prayers at #Guruvayoor Sree Krishna Temple on June 8. Public meet at Guruvayoor Sree Krishna HS Ground at 10:00 am. All are Welcome."

KB Mohandas, Chairman Guruvayur Dewasom Board also reportedly said that 112 kilograms of lotus flowers have been ordered by the temple administration from Nagarcoil in Tamil Nadu. The PM is said to have expressed his desire to offer flowers at the temple. "The temple will remain closed for public from 9 am to 11 am tomorrow," Mohandas said.

The PM's visit coincides with the Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state. Gandhi is on a three-day visit to his parliamentary constituency of Wayanad.

Follow the Live updates on Modi's visit here.

Live Updates