The Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card, introduced two weeks ago by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers free health coverage to all elderly citizens over 70, regardless of income.The card, approved by the Union Cabinet in September, provides an individual health cover of ₹5 lakh per year. This is in addition to the existing AB-PMJAY family health assurance scheme, thereby providing a separate cover for the elderly. The scheme aims to potentially benefit around 6 crore individuals across 4.5 crore families, responding to India's aging population, which is projected to double by 2050 and significantly increase demand for geriatric care.

Data from the National Health Authority shows a total of 5,12,598 applications for enrollment under this scheme, with 4,64,541 approvals, 47,916 pending applications, and 141 rejections. Madhya Pradesh has recorded the highest number of enrollments with 1.66 lakh applications, followed by Kerala with 1.28 lakh, Uttar Pradesh with 69,044, and Gujarat with 25,491 applications.

An official noted that awareness materials have been distributed to all states to encourage more senior citizens to participate. "As word spreads, we are confident that more elderly citizens will benefit from this initiative," the official said. This reflects the government's proactive approach in spreading awareness about the scheme and ensuring its benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The World Health Organization estimates that the global population of people aged 65 and older is expected to triple to 1.5 billion by mid-century. This demographic shift presents unique challenges, particularly in the realm of healthcare. The Ayushman Bharat scheme is a timely response to these challenges, offering comprehensive health coverage to the elderly and ensuring they have access to necessary medical care.

The scheme also addresses the economic aspects of healthcare for the elderly. The additional amount provided by the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card is exclusively meant for the elderly, ensuring they do not have to share it with other family members below the age of 70. This is a significant move towards ensuring financial security for the elderly in terms of their healthcare needs.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme is a part of a broader shift towards a more tech-driven society, as seen in the launch of the U-WIN platform, which aims to provide India with a technologically advanced interface in the health sector. The eligible beneficiaries can apply for the Ayushman Bharat Senior Citizen Scheme through www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in or by using the Ayushman app. This digital approach to healthcare is in line with global trends towards a 'tele-everything' world, where digital connections are increasingly relied upon for work, education, healthcare, and essential social interactions.

(With inputs from IANS)