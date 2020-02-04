Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to preside over the inaugural ceremony of the DefExpo 2020 at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday, February 5. The five-day DefExpo will be inaugurated by PM Modi in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

This is the 11th Edition of the Biennial Mega Defence Exhibition DefExpo. With over 1000 national and international Companies vying to present their wares at the expo, this is the largest DefExpo so far in India.

Theme: 'India - The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'

The theme of the Expo is 'India: The Emerging Defence Manufacturing Hub'. The aim is to bring the leading technologies in the defence sector under one roof and provide a myriad of opportunities for the government, private manufacturers and startups.

The event will cover the entire spectrum of the country's aerospace, defence and security interests.

The sub-theme of the exhibition is 'Digital Transformation of Defence' which aligns with the concept of the future battlefield through the application of newer technologies will also be focused upon.

After the invocation ceremony, PM Modi would be visiting the India and UP Pavilions.

The 'India Pavilion' will exclusively showcase the strong partnership between the public and private sector, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and innovation eco-system.

The Uttar Pradesh Pavilion will display industrial prowess and huge potential for the investors in the identified Defence Corridor.

The UP govt is also organising several cultural programmes showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the state.

A unique experience for the visitors is planned at the Tent City, specially erected at the venue.

PM Modi to also preside over:

Full Live Demonstration by the Land Systems

Flying Display by Aero Platforms

Operation Demonstration by Naval Systems.

Over 70 countries to participate in DefExpo 2020

The DefExpo 2020 is expected to see participation from over 70 countries and will be in line with the biggest of the international defence exhibitions.

A substantial number of Memoranda of Undertaking (MoUs) are expected to be inked during the Expo, resulting in forging of new business collaborations.

Exclusive mobile app for DefExpo 2020

Recently, a mobile app, made exclusively for the Defence Exposition 2020, was launched by Rajnath Singh that shares all the vital information about the event from traffic advisory to live demo and other activities to look out for during the Defence Expo 2020.

HAL to play a key role

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is taking the lead role in organising the DefExpo-2020 in Lucknow, in coordination with the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

HAL will display the models of Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Do-228 and Hawk at its indoor stall.

Besides, some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as Indigenous Digital Map Generator (i-DMG), Engine and Flight Display Unit, Gas Turbine Electrical Generator (GTEG)-60, Air Producer Engine, Glass Cockpit for Do-228, Automatic Target Recognition (ATR), Digital Sand Rapid Prototyping Technology, etc., will also be displayed.

An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at the HAL stall.

The Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be showcased in the outdoor static display area and ALH Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil, LCA Tejas will dazzle in the flying display.

The HAL plans to hold MoU signing programme, meetings with foreign delegations, seminars and conferences on diverse aerospace topics during the event.