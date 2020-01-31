The five-day mega event of the 11th biennial edition of DefExpo 2020 is all set to take place on February 5-9 at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is geared up to showcase its products and technologies at the event.

The defence company said in a statement that, "We will showcase our prowess in defence and aerospace with focus on Digital Transformation of Defence besides providing logistic support to the five-day mega event."

The 56-year-old aerospace maker of military and civil aircraft, which designs, develops and rolls out fixed and rotary wing platforms will be the star of the show at the event.

Official statement

Models of the following will be displayed at the pavilion:

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH).

Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

Do-228 and Hawk advanced jet trainer.

Tejas to dazzle with a stunning flying display

Tejas will dazzle the spectators with its stunning flying display and air power along with ALH (Advanced Light Helicopter) Mk IV Rudra, LCH, LUH, Do-228 civil aircraft, while the light utility helicopter will be at the static display area.

Some of the avionics, accessories, assemblies, products such as digital map generator, engine and flight display unit, gas turbine electrical generator-60 air producer engine, glass cockpit for Dornier-228, automatic target recognition, digital sand rapid prototyping technology will be on static display.

'Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator, an added attraction at our stall'

"An upgraded Sukhoi-30 MKI cockpit simulator will be an added attraction at our stall," the statement noted.

The company expects to hold a slew of agreements with vendors and customers and participate in seminars and conferences on aerospace and hold meetings with foreign delegations visiting the expo.