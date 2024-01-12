Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in this pilgrim centre and launched a spectacular roadshow, virtually symbolising the start of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies' 2024 poll campaign, here on Friday morning.

PM Modi was accompanied by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on an open-topped vehicle which traversed the 1.20 kms long road.

Thousands of people and party activists lined up on both sides as the foursome waved at them and nodded in approval at the cultural events organised on one side of the road.

The roadshow started from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway along with a cultural show in which over 1,50,000 people joined enthusiastically, amidst tight security all around.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs in collaboration with other departments, the NYF theme this year is 'MyBharat-ViksitBharat@2047 - By the Youth, For the Youth' to herald the aspirations of the young generations for India's future.

Besides Nashik, 750 districts and major cities are simultaneously hosting various NYF-related events like road safety, cultural programmes and events showcasing India's diverse heritage, to foster a spirit of national unity and progress among the youth.

The PM will also visit the historic Kalaram Temple for a 'darshan' and 'puja', then inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival marking the 161st birth anniversary of the philosopher Swami Vivekananda and interact with the local leaders here.

Later this afternoon, the PM will reach Mumbai to inaugurate the country's longest bridge across the sea, the 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' linking Mumbai island with the country's mainland.

The PM will also inaugurate/launch/dedicate/ other major infrastructure projects worth over Rs 30,000 crore in the state during his daylong tour here.

(With inputs from IANS)