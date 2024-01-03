PM Modi Holds Roadshow In Kerala's Thrissur
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Thrissur city of Kerala and was greeted by a sea of people.

Modi held the roadshow in a special vehicle which was brought from his home-state of Gujarat.

State BJP president K. Surendran, actor Suresh Gopi and Kerala BJP Mahila Morcha leader Nivedida accompanied Modi in the vehicle.

Modi was seen waving to the crowd lined up from the helipad to the public meeting venue. He will also address a womens' rally.

Actress Sobhana, P.T.Usha, Minnu Mani were also on the stage with the Prime Minister.

State's leading personality the 83-year-old Mariakutty -- who took to the streets with a begging bowl after the Pinarayi Vijayan government failed to pay the social welfare pension on time -- was also seen on the stage with the Prime Minister.

All Malayalam television channels -- barring People TV (backed by the CPI-M) and Jaihind (backed by the Congress) -- showed the road show live.

(With inputs from IANS)

