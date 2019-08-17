Lashing out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday, August 17, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has buried Nehru's India.

Qureshi claimed that the Pakistan Army was ready to defend the country against any military action from the Indian side.

A day after its failure to get anything from the closed-door meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Qureshi also said that Islamabad is dealing with Doval doctrine in "Modi's Hindustan" as against "Nehru's Hindustan".

Qureshi addressed a joint press conference with Director General, Inter Services Public Relations (DGISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor after the first meeting of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's special committee on Kashmir.

The Pakistan Foreign Minister heads the committee which also has ISI Chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, DG ISPR Asif Ghafoor, Law Minister Farogh Nasim, special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan, parliamentary committee on Kashmir chairperson Fakhar Imam and Attorney General of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan as members.

The committee decided to set up a Kashmir cell in the Foreign Office. Kashmir desks will also be established in some of the Pakistan missions in the world capitals.

Qureshi was quoted by Pakistan media as saying that Islamabad was dealing with Doval doctrine, a reference to India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval who is feared in Pakistan as the architect of New Delhi's new aggressive approach in dealing with external threats.

The DG ISPR was quoting as saying that Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint as he referred to the statement by the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh indicating a shift in New Delhi's "no first use" nuclear policy.

In the first term of the Modi government, the Indian Army carried out surgical strike across the Line of Control (LoC) and Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter jets bombed terror camps in Balakot inside Pakistan.

Rajnath Singh's remark on Friday claiming that "no first use" stand of the government was not permanent had raised many eyebrows leading to anxiety in Islamabad.

(With agency inputs)