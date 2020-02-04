Although efforts were made to mislead people, even the critics have accepted that it is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday, February 4.

Speaking at the BJP parliamentary party meeting in Delhi, PM Modi said: "People have now realised that it is a very good budget and even critics have acknowledged that this is the best budget under the prevailing global economic scenario."

What PM said on Bodo accord

He further hailed the Bodo accord and the agreement to settle the members of Bru-Reang tribe in Tripura, terming them "historic" successes of his government in this decade. It will usher in an era of peace in the northeast which has suffered decades of bloodshed and violence, he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda, who attended the first parliamentary meeting after taking charge, was felicitated by PM Modi and others.

In the meeting, Nadda expressed confidence about the BJP's win in the February 8 Delhi Assembly polls and added that over 240 party MPs are spending several days in the poor colonies of the national capital to reach out to voters.

(With agency inputs)