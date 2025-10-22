PM Modi extends birthday wishes to Amit Shah, praising his efforts to strengthen India's internal security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended warm birthday greetings to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, praising his unwavering dedication to public service and his crucial role in strengthening the nation's internal security.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity. Praying for his long and healthy life."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to X to wish HM Shah, stating, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to our colleague in the Union Cabinet, the Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah. Naturally extremely hardworking and endowed with strong determination, Amit ji is working with complete zeal to strengthen India's internal security and ensure peace and stability in the country. I pray to God for his long life, excellent health, and continued success in the service of the nation." (loosely translated from Hindi)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also extended birthday wishes.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @AmitShah ji. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a blissful life," Gadkari posted on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta added her tribute on X and commended his efforts for strengthening India's internal security.

"Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. Your extraordinary determination and dedication to the country's internal security are exemplary. Under your unwavering leadership, the nation is witnessing the decisive end of Naxalism's influence, and with the historic abrogation of Article 370, we all countrymen have seen the spirit of an undivided India come to life. As a skilled organization builder, your efforts have set new benchmarks in Indian politics. Your visionary guidance and worker-friendly nature serve as an inspiration to us all. May the nation's security and cooperation sector continue to strengthen under your leadership. I pray to God for your good health, long life, and a glorious public life," she said.

Birthday greetings to Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. He is widely admired for his dedication to public service and hardworking nature. He has made commendable efforts to strengthen India's internal security apparatus and ensure every Indian leads a life of safety and dignity.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2025

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath prayed for HM Shah's long life and praised his organisational skills.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings to the esteemed Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, the popular mass leader and architect of the country's internal security, for his remarkable synergy of discipline, diligence, and organisational skills! I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you attain excellent health, long life, and continuous fame. May your path of national service and cooperation become even more beneficial for public welfare—this is my auspicious wish," CM Yogi wrote on X in Hindi (loosely translated).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also posted a wish. "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji. We wish for his healthy and long life."

Born in 1964, Amit Shah is considered one of the BJP's chief strategists and a close confidant of Prime Minister Modi. His political career has been marked by several key milestones, including the abrogation of Article 370, the enforcement of major internal security reforms, and a focus on cooperative federalism.

On his birthday, BJP workers and supporters across Gujarat and India extend greetings through various social service initiatives, including blood donation drives, cleanliness campaigns, and cultural programmes dedicated to community welfare.

(With inputs from IANS)