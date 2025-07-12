PM Modi: Every Indian Proud of UNESCO Recognition for Maratha Military Landscapes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed delight over the inclusion of the 'Maratha Military Landscapes' in the UNESCO World Heritage List, marking the country's 44th property to receive this prestigious recognition.

India is currently a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee for the term 2021–25.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Every Indian is elated with this recognition. These 'Maratha Military Landscapes' include 12 majestic forts, 11 of which are in Maharashtra and 1 is in Tamil Nadu."

Highlighting the significance of the Maratha Empire, the Prime Minister said, "When we speak of the glorious Maratha Empire, we associate it with good governance, military strength, cultural pride and emphasis on social welfare. The great rulers inspire us with their refusal to bow to any injustice."

He also called upon citizens to visit these forts and learn about the rich heritage and history of the Maratha Empire.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the development and extended gratitude to Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for his support in making the inclusion possible.

"Indeed, it's an amazing moment for Maharashtra and India! Thank you Sir for all your efforts and support to make this possible!" the Chief Minister wrote on X.

The inscription of the Maratha Military Landscapes took place during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris, France.

It marks a significant milestone in global recognition of India's diverse and culturally rich heritage.

The 12 chosen locations span Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, including the forts of Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, as well as Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

Of these, Shivneri Fort, Suvarnadurg, Lohgad, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Panhala Fort, Vijaydurg, and Gingee Fort are under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The last four -- Salher Fort, Rajgad, Khanderi Fort, and Pratapgarh -- are preserved by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums of the Government of Maharashtra.

The Maratha Military Landscapes were nominated under criteria (iv) and (vi) of UNESCO's World Heritage framework.

These criteria acknowledge sites that bear exceptional testimony to a living cultural tradition and are associated with significant historical events.

The forts demonstrate architectural and technological sophistication and are intrinsically linked with the Maratha military tradition and governance.

The inclusion underscores the importance of preserving and promoting sites that possess Outstanding Universal Values (OUVs), as defined by UNESCO, in cultural, natural, or mixed categories.

These shared heritage values are honoured across 196 countries.

