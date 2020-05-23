Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind K. Jugnauth on Saturday and praised their efforts in handling Covid-19 outbreak.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said: "Thank you, Prime Minister @PKJugnauth for our warm conversation today! Congratulations for successfully controlling Covid-19 in Mauritius."

'Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters'

"Our people share warm and special ties, based on shared culture and values. Indians will stand by their Mauritian brothers and sisters at this difficult time," Modi tweeted.

'We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka'Hailing Rajapaksa, Modi said: "Sri Lanka is fighting Covid-19 effectively under his leadership. India will continue to support our close maritime neighbour in dealing with the pandemic and its economic impact." However, the chat with the Sri Lankan President wasn't limited to Covid-19 alone. Modi said, "We agreed to accelerate Indian-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, and also strengthen investment links." The Prime Minister has been talking to heads of states regularly.

