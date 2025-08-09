PM Modi Celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Children, Brahma Kumaris; Priyanka Ties Rakhi to Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Saturday at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in New Delhi, where schoolchildren and members of the Brahma Kumaris tied rakhis on his wrist and offered sweets. The occasion was filled with affectionate gestures — from handshakes and warm smiles to hugs, conversations, and even playful pecks on the Prime Minister's cheeks. PM Modi reciprocated with blessings and embraces, and pledged to work for the welfare of the Brahma Kumaris, the world's largest women-led spiritual organisation.

Earlier, he extended greetings to the nation on the festival that honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters.

Leaders from the Congress party also marked the occasion with warm messages. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra described Raksha Bandhan as a "symbol of love, trust, and faith" and wished for joy in everyone's lives. Rahul Gandhi expressed hope that the bond between brothers and sisters "continues to deepen," while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted the festival's role in promoting unity, equality, and respect for women, transcending caste, religion, and sect.

सभी देशवासियों को रक्षाबंधन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



आशा करता हूं भाई-बहनों के प्यार और स्नेह का यह बंधन और गहरा होता रहे। pic.twitter.com/9hiyvwhUp6 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 9, 2025

Observed on Shravan Poornima, Raksha Bandhan remains a cherished tradition across India, with sisters tying a sacred thread around their brothers' wrists in exchange for a lifelong promise of protection and care.