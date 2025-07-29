Three terrorists killed in Op Mahadev were involved in Pahalgam terror attack: HM Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that three terrorists killed by the Indian Armed Forces during 'Operation Mahadev' on July 28 were all involved in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during the Operation Sindoor debate, HM Shah said, "Yesterday, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police neutralised three terrorists -- Suleiman, Afghan and Jibran. Suleiman was the top commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, who was involved in the Pahalgam and Gagangir terror attacks. Several pieces of evidence are there to support this."

Afghan and Jibran were also the top Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders, the Home Minister informed the House.

"I would like to inform everyone that those who killed our citizens in the Baisaran Valley were the same terrorists and all three were killed," Shah announced.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Indian Army's Para 4, CRPF personnel and J&K Police officials involved in the operation," he added.

The Home Minister said that the people who used to supply food to the terrorists, and had been detained earlier, confirmed their identity, hence confirming their involvement in the Pahalgam massacre.

Notably, the key success came as the Lok Sabha began a debate on the Pahalgam attack and the resultant Operation Sindoor to take out terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Officials said that the three terrorists, killed in an encounter with the joint forces, comprising the Army, the CRPF, and the J&K Police, in the upper reaches of the Dachigam National Park near the Mahadev Peak in the Harwan area of Srinagar, were all Pakistani nationals belonging to the LeT.

The Indian Army, J&K Police, and other security forces have been launching aggressive anti-terrorist operations across the area, targeting terrorists, over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers of terrorism to totally dismantle the ecosystem of terror in the union territory.

(With inputs from IANS)