Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shimla on May 31 to celebrate the completion of eight years of the government at the Centre, Himachal Pradesh state BJP president Suresh Kashyap said on Sunday.

He said that the party's state unit will celebrate eight years of service, good governance, and welfare of poor from May 30 to June 15.

Under this programme, the Prime Minister will be visiting Shimla with some of his Cabinet colleagues.

"This programme will boost the morale of our workers," Kashyap said in a statement here.

Various campaigns will be run by the party's frontal organisations in the run-up to the May 30 programme.

"We will run awareness programmes like the world's largest vaccination drive during the pandemic, providing nine crore families free ration, completing the construction of Atal Tunnel, and fulfilling demand over the construction of Renuka Dam that had been pending since 1993, are among major achievements for a small state like Himachal," he said.

A leaflet highlighting achievements of the Central government would be distributed among people during the various programmes organised under the campaign, Kashyap added.

(With inputs from IANS)