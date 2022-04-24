Promising a bright future for the younger generation of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday gave assurance to the youth that they won't suffer the way their parents and grandparents suffered in the past.

"Friends, believe my words, the youth of the Valley mark my words, the difficulties faced by your parents and grandparents, you will not face those problems. This I will accomplish and I have come to assure you of that," Prime Minister said while addressing a mammoth rally at Palli in Samba district of Jammu province.

"Today is a landmark day in the development journey of Jammu and Kashmir", he said and thanked the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their enthusiasm.

The Prime Minister said, due to his long association with the state, he understands the issues involved and expressed happiness about the focus on connectivity in the projects inaugurated and for which the foundation stone was laid today.

Highlights discrimination faced by Valimikis before abrogation of Article 370

Referring to the process of inclusion of Jammu and Kashmir in the development journey of the nation, the Prime Minister informed that more than 175 central laws have become applicable in Jammu and Kashmir. The biggest beneficiaries of this have been the women, poor and deprived section of the area.

He specially mentioned the condition of Valimikis before August 5, 2019. "Valmiki Samaj has been freed from the fetters that were put in their feet for decades. Today sons and daughters of every community are able to fulfill their dreams. Those who did not get the benefit of reservation in Jammu and Kashmir for years are also getting the benefit of reservation now", he said.

दशकों-दशक से जो बेड़ियां वाल्मीकि समाज के पांव में डाल दी गई थीं, उनसे वो मुक्त हुआ है।



आज हर समाज के बेटे-बेटियां अपने सपनों को पूरा कर पा रहे हैं।



जम्मू-कश्मीर में बरसों तक जिन साथियों को आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं मिला, अब उन्हें भी आरक्षण का लाभ मिल रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2022

Referring to his vision of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", the Prime Minister explained that the vision focuses on connectivity and the elimination of distances. "Distances, whether of hearts, languages, customs or resources, their elimination is our very big priority today", he added.

Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focused on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace.

The projects inaugurated and whose foundation stone was laid will go a long way in facilitating the provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region.

Democracy is strengthened at the grassroots in J&K

The Prime Minister said that the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day in Jammu and Kashmir marks a big change. He pointed out that democracy has made its way to the grassroots in Jammu and Kashmir.

इस बार का पंचायती राज दिवस, जम्मू कश्मीर में मनाया जाना, एक बड़े बदलाव का प्रतीक है।



ये बहुत ही गर्व की बात है, कि जब लोकतंत्र जम्मू कश्मीर में ग्रास रूट तक पहुंचा है, तब यहां से मैं देशभर की पंचायतों से संवाद कर रहा हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 24, 2022

"Be it democracy or resolve for development, today Jammu and Kashmir is presenting a new example. In the last 2-3 years, new dimensions of development have been created in Jammu and Kashmir", the Prime Minister stressed.

For the first time, elections to the three-tier Panchayati Raj system- Gram Panchayat, Block Development Councils, and District Development Councils have been held in Jammu and Kashmir. The Prime Minister dwelled on the role of Panchayats in the development of the country and said

"This 'Amrit Kaal' of Independence is going to be the golden period of India. This resolve is going to be realized by Sabka Prayas. In this, the role of the Gram Panchayat, the most grassroots unit of democracy, and all of your colleagues is very important", he told Panchayat members.

It is the effort of the government, he stressed, that the role of the Panchayat should deepen in the planning and implementation of every project related to the development of the village. "With this, Panchayat will emerge as an important link in the achievement of national resolutions", he added.

Prime Minister inaugurates, lays foundations of projects worth Rs 20,000 crore

"Projects worth Rs 20,000 crore rupees related to connectivity and electricity have been inaugurated and the foundation stone has been laid here. To give a new impetus to the development of Jammu and Kashmir, work is going on at a fast pace", he said.

The Prime Minister observed that these efforts will provide employment to a large number of youths of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today many families have also got property cards of their houses in villages. These ownership cards will inspire new possibilities in the villages.100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will become a medium to provide affordable medicines and surgical items to the poor and middle-class families of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that all schemes of the central government are being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and people are being benefitted from them. People in the villages are the biggest beneficiaries of schemes for LPG, toilets, electricity, land rights, and water connections.

Prime Minister inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore. The 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hours. It is a twin-tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all-weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir and bring the two regions closer.

Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of three road packages of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, being built at a cost of over Rs. 7500 crore. They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from: Balsua on NH-44 to GurhaBaildaran, Hiranagar; GurhaBaildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of Ratle and Kwar Hydroelectric projects. The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region.

Prime Minister meets delegation from UAE

Before arriving at the venue of the rally, the Prime Minister met the delegations from UAE. The Prime Minister said that a new story of development is being written and many private investors are interested in Jammu and Kashmir.

"For seven decades of independence, private investment of only Rs 17,000 crores could be made in Jammu and Kashmir. But now it is reaching around Rs 38,000 crore. Tourism also is thriving once again", the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined the changed system of working in the Jammu and Kashmir, by giving an example of the 500 KW solar plant that is being established in three weeks whereas earlier even the movement of files from Delhi used to take 2-3 weeks.

He said all houses of Palli Panchayat getting solar power is a perfect example of Gram Urja Swaraj and the changed way of working will take Jammu and Kashmir to new heights.