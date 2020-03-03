Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally breaks silence after he said that he is thinking of giving up his social media accounts on popular platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

PM Modi put out a tweet which read, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs."

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

With over 53 million followers, the Indian PM is the world's second most followed politician on Twitter after US President Donald Trump. On Facebook, PM Modi has 44,721,549 likes and 44,600,158 followers. He is also among the most followed world leaders on Instagram with over 35 million followers. On YouTube, as many as 4.5 million people follow him.

Modi is considered among the world's most social media-friendly politicians. Although he has not addressed a single press conference as prime minister, he takes pride in communicating directly with his supporters via Twitter, Facebook and other social media accounts.

His popularity on social media can be understood with the fact that in less than one hour, Modi's tweet in which he had made the announcement about giving up social media accounts has garnered over 45 thousand likes and more than 15,000 retweets.

More than 30 thousand people flooded his post with comments. While some requested him not to quit social media, the others took a jibe and asked to resign as well. "No sir. Please rethink your decision. It will be difficult for us to express our feelings to you. Only this is the way you are in direct contact with normal citizens," wrote one user.

"Are you going to the cave? Give up the Prime Ministership before you go. Best thing ever. You are the PM. Stop these silly Par exercises and diversions. Thanks," wrote another.

