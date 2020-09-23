Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among the 100 most influential people of 2020, as listed in the Time Magazine. Modi is the only politician from India who has made it to the coveted list.

PM Modi appears four times on Time Magazine list

Modi, who turned 70 a few days ago, has emerged as a central figure in India and the world after his party's convincing victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He has been at the forefront of India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic even as opposition leaders continue to blame his government for failing to handle the pandemic situation.

While there is growing criticism in the country regarding some of the ruling BJP-led NDA government's policies, a recent India Today-Karvy Insights Mood of the Nation (MOTN) survey found that PM Modi remains the most popular leader in the country.

The survey found that 66 per cent of the people believed that Narendra Modi should be the next prime minister of India.

PM Modi has been a recurring name on the Time Magazine's '100 most influential people' list and has appeared four times on the list since coming to power in 2014. His name has appeared on the list in 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2020.

Time magazine 100 influential list

Other Indians on the list include Google CEO Sundar Pichai, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, HIV research researcher Ravinder Gupta and Dadi who became the face of Shaheen Bagh protest. This list is released every year by Time magazine, which includes people influencing the world while working in different fields.