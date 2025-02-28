Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently emphasized the importance of leveraging science and innovation to build a Viksit Bharat during his address on National Science Day. Celebrated annually on February 28, the day commemorates the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by eminent physicist Sir C.V. Raman, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his groundbreaking work. The Prime Minister's message was clear: Greetings on National Science Day to those passionate about science, particularly our young innovators. Let's keep popularising science and innovation and leveraging science to build a Viksit Bharat.

The theme of this year's National Science Day was empowering Indian youth for global leadership in science and innovation for Viksit Bharat. This theme aligns with PM Modi's emphasis on the power of the youth to innovate and bring about transformations, and his dream of a Viksit Bharat through global leadership in science and technology. The Ayush Ministry also reaffirmed its commitment to blending traditional wisdom with modern science. The theme this year will inspire youth to innovate and lead in holistic healthcare, it said in a post.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan extended his wishes to the nation's brilliant scientists, researchers, and innovators who have contributed to India's progress and are working hard to establish India's global leadership in science and technology. The Prime Minister also referenced his recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast, where he had urged people to observe National Science Day by spending One Day as a Scientist. He stated that during this month's Mann Ki Baat, he had talked about 'One Day as a Scientist'...where the youth take part in some or the other scientific activity.

In the broader context of India's scientific progress, the Network Readiness Index (NRI) 2024 marked India's rise to 49th place from 79th in 2019, showcasing advancements in ICT infrastructure and digital transformation. The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) is accelerating India's research and development ecosystem. With an investment of Rs 6003.65 crore over eight years, the National Quantum Mission (NQM) is positioning India as a leader in quantum computing, communication, sensing, and materials.

In the past, India has shown its prowess in the field of science and technology. The successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the surface of the Moon in the South Pole area on August 23, 2023, marked a major feat in lunar exploration. The Gaganyaan Mission is India's first human space flight program for which extensive preparations are underway at various ISRO centers. The Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is a regional navigation satellite system established by ISRO to meet the positioning, navigation, and timing requirements of the nation.

The Prime Minister's vision of a Viksit Bharat is not just about scientific advancement. It is about empowering the youth, fostering innovation, and harnessing the power of science for national development. It is about building a nation that is economically, strategically, socially, and culturally empowered. It is about making the dream of a Viksit Bharat a reality.