The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 today. The nation has come forward to celebrate their leader's birthday. To mark the day around the country initiatives and causes have come up.

The prime minister is also the recipient of many wishes from global and national leaders, even members of the opposition. Russia's Vladimir Putin and Nepali PM KP Sharma Oli have also wished the Indian leader.

Wishes for PM Modi on his birthday

Certain leaders within BJP such as Home Minister Amit Shah, President Ramnath Kovind and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, all had kind words for the PM on his birthday:

Amit Shah praised Modi's vision as a leader, "Such great leaders who have spent every moment of their lives for a strong, secure, self-reliant India@narendramodi. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve Mother Bharti under the leadership of Ji. I, along with crores of people of the country, wish Modi ji good health and longevity."

Rajnath Singh spoke about the PM's insight:

Russian President Vladimir Putin had wrote a heartfelt letter to PM Modi, "Kindly accept my heartfelt congratulations on your 70th birth anniversary," CNN-News18 quoted the president from his letter. He further praised how far India had come under PM Modi.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli had tweeted, "Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who had never seen eye to eye with PM Modi also wished him:

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a very happy birthday!