Vijay Mallya
Vijay Mallya is wanted by Indian authorities for committing fraud worth Rs 9,000 crore.Reuters

Vijay Mallya offered to pay back the money lent to his Kingfisher Airlines "in full", after the UK court granted him the permission to appeal against the extradition order on Tuesday, July 2. He also claimed that he wants to pay his employees and other creditors.

Mallya, who is facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores in India, took to Twitter after the court's order and appealed the banks to "take the money".

The liquor tycoon also said that the charges on him by the Central Bureau of Investigation are "false" and accused the agency of "witch-hunt" in a series of tweets.

A two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, comprising Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell, concluded that reasonable arguments could be made on some aspects of the prima facie case ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot in her extradition order of December 2018.

Mallya's application against the decision of the Secretary of state and the district judge was rejected in an email on April 5.

