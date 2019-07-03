Vijay Mallya offered to pay back the money lent to his Kingfisher Airlines "in full", after the UK court granted him the permission to appeal against the extradition order on Tuesday, July 2. He also claimed that he wants to pay his employees and other creditors.

Mallya, who is facing fraud and money laundering charges amounting to Rs 9,000 crores in India, took to Twitter after the court's order and appealed the banks to "take the money".

Despite the good Court result for me today, I once again repeat my offer to pay back the Banks that lent money to Kingfisher Airlines in full. Please take the money. With the balance, I also want to pay employees and other creditors and move on in life. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 2, 2019

The liquor tycoon also said that the charges on him by the Central Bureau of Investigation are "false" and accused the agency of "witch-hunt" in a series of tweets.

God is great.Justice prevails. A Division Bench of the English High Court with two senior Judges allowed my application to appeal against the Magistrates Judgement on the prima facie case and charges by the CBI. I always said the charges were false. — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 2, 2019

After all the mockery made of me I would respectfully ask those interested parties to focus on the Divisional Bench Judgement in England today allowing me to challenge the core of the false prima facie case filed against me by the CBI. Witch-hunt ? — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) July 2, 2019

A two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, comprising Justices George Leggatt and Andrew Popplewell, concluded that reasonable arguments could be made on some aspects of the prima facie case ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot in her extradition order of December 2018.

Mallya's application against the decision of the Secretary of state and the district judge was rejected in an email on April 5.