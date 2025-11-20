Ashnoor Kaur was over the moon when her father arrived for the Family Week in the Bigg Boss 19 house. The popular child star, who is a household name, has maintained a steady and dignified game in the reality show. A fashionista in her own right, Ashnoor is known for making statements with her style file inside the house.

However, this time around, the 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress doesn't seem to have managed to impress the audience with her look. Social media is filled with comments on how the dress seems funny and doesn't seem to suit her as well.

Gets trolled

"Her pant may have become tight so wore it as boots," wrote a user.

"Such a weird dress. Best part is she wore it also," another user wrote.

"Looking like she is doing potty and her father arrived," a social media user commented.

"She always wear funny and odd looking dresses," another social media user opined.

"Although she don't have dressing sense, still this family week she should were Punjabi traditional salwar suit," read a comment.

"Maybe she wants more sympathy, so she wore this dress to listen to more from Tania so she can gain audience's sympathy," another comment read.

"It looks like she forgot her towel and came back to take it," one more of the comments read.

"When you are too possessive about your childhood pants," a user took a dig.

"Bigg Boss please forgive Ashnoor for this," another user poked fun at her.

"Joker of the season", "Dressing sense hopeless", "Please someone give her a full pant", "This is how kids roam around the house after potty" were some more comments on the picture doing the rounds.

During the family week, it was Ashnoor Kaur's father who entered the house. From reprimanding Tanya and Farhana for body shaming Ashnoor to calling Gaurav Khanna a "superstar"; Ashnoor's father entertained the audience with his BB stint.