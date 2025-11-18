Bigg Boss 19, a fiery reality show, has now turned romantic, all thanks to the ongoing Family Week. On Monday, Ashnoor's father, Gurmeet, entered the house, and so did Kunicka's son, Ayan. The moment starts with Bigg Boss announcing the start of Family Week and instructing contestants to freeze, and in comes Ayan Lall and Ashnoor's father.

Overjoyed Kunickaa, who wasn't supposed to react, was instructed by BB to release after seeing her son.

Kunickaa Sadanand then introduced her son to Ashnoor Kaur, humorously suggesting she sees Ashnoor as a potential daughter-in-law. The lighthearted moment brings laughter from Kaur and an amusing reaction from Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav Khanna jokingly tells Lall that his mother has rejected all other girls in the BB house except for Kaur.

Fayan trends: Farhaana runs to hug Ayan, makes romantic eye contact

However, the minute Ayan enters, he lovingly looks at Farhaana, who looks radiant in a red saree. The eye contact was subtle yet very noticeable. As soon as Farhaana was told to release by BB, she ran and hugged Ayan as if they were long-lost friends and lovers. Fans have since then been shipping Farhaana and Ayan. The way Farhaana ran reminded fans of Aishwarya Rai running in a saree to see SRK in Devdas, a very Paro-coded gesture by Farhaana.

Several other clips of Ayan and Farhaana have gone viral, showing the two talking to each other and Ayan supporting her.

It was so Funny...Whole Solo Samaj Turned into Shippers today

A conversation between Aya and Farrhana Bhatt goes by

Farrhana Bhatt: "Ayaan... pata nahi kyun, pehli baar dekhte hi accha sa kuch feel hua." (Ayaan... I don't know why, but the moment I saw you for the first time, I felt something nice.")

Ayaan: "Sach? Kaisi feeling?" (Really? What kind of feeling?)

Farrhana: "Cameras ke saamne nahi bol sakti... aur Kunika ji se bhi darr lag raha tha." (I can't say it in front of the cameras... and I was also scared of Kunika ji.)

Ayaan: "Toh bolo! Code language mein hi sahi." ("Then say it! Even if it's in code language.)

Farrhana: She hugs him and softly whispers something in his ear...

Meanwhile, several older clips of Ayan supporting Farhaana during interviews have also gone viral. With Ayan and Farhaana's silent romance brewing, social media is now trending #Fayan.

Despite Farhaana and Ayan having a fondness for each other, a clip shows Kunickaa openly declaring Ashnoor Kaur as her choice for daughter-in-law. While speaking in the garden area, Kunickaa pointed out that Ashnoor is 21 and Ayan is 26, making them a suitable match.

Meanwhile, Gaurva Khanna's wife, Akansha, will also be entering the house.