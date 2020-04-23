We are all stuck in the middle of a lockdown and getting insanely bored. Most of us have streamed all the web shows on all the OTT platform and are bored to death. With each passing day, we are waiting for the lockdown to end. While some watch web series so that they spend some quality time with their loved ones, some of you are lost in thoughts of what if's.

Rajeev Khandelwal as a doctor, flight lieutenant and a chef!

Rajeev is the heartthrob of millions of girls to date. Who can forget his debut show Kahii Toh Hoga where he essayed the role of Sujal. Since then he is monikered as SRK of web and TV arena. Since then he is ruling the hearts of many with his acting, his expressions and the choice of shows he is part off.

His body of work comprises of different genres. Seen in Haq Se as a doctor, Cold Lassi Aur Chicken Masala as a chef, Marzi as a doctor and in Heartless a short film as a squadron leader. So if you had to hook up, marry, date or kill what would you choose.

Vikrant Massy as an intense lover

Vikrant Massey is a powerhouse of talent. He aces every role with panache. who can forget his role as an intense lover as Veer in Broken but Beautiful? all of us want a guy who loves us in a deep mess and heals our broken heart. A little flawed but full of love Virant's role in the show is worth every minute. Kudos to showing such human emotions and amplifying the phase,'Men do cry'

Dino Morea as a single parent!

Omg! Dino Morea has modelled our hearts since our childhood. The cute dimples and charming persona that he displays makes us go weak in knees. Just a month ago he made his comeback to the entertainment industry with a show on Alt Balaji and Zee 5 Mentalhood.

He essayed the role of a single dad in the show and let me tell you, not only did he display the perfect qualities that a child wants in a father. He is also a perfect husband material. Dino changed the rules of parenting and taught us that dad's also make up for the best mum. Don't you agree to these girls?

Karan Kundra as a playboy

Karan has essayed various roles in the past and has entertained his fans. His current show It Happened in Calcutta is streaming on Alt Balaji. The actor is seen essaying the role of a college playboy in the first half of the story while later in the story he would be seen as a senior doctor who will visit from London to Calcutta.

He is the perfect playboy and girl simply drool over his noteworthy charm and tricks. He is sensitive and displays love with perfection. Karan has ruled the industry for over a decade and more and is by far his most loved character is Ronobir. So girlies it's up to you.

Milind Soman as the hot gynaecologist

Salt and pepper look is the new sexy! Indian supermodel, actor and filmmaker Milind Soman is a real heartthrob who has continued to steal hearts since he was seen in Four More Shots Please! When you have a gynac as sexy and lit as Dr Warsi, girls wouldn't stop drooling over him.

Karan Tacker as a rough RAW AGENT in Special OPS (Hotstar)

Karan Tacker who has ruled over the TV industry made his web debut with Special ops and we love his cop look. Farooq Ali is a dynamic, rough RAW agent who has a sensible understanding of the given situation. Karan has aced the role with utmost perfection and it was a delight to see him in a role that we get seen him before. Sedding the romantic avatar he is here to pack few ouch es, Did he push the door and enter your heart, or do you want to kill him with his own gun.

Sharman Joshi as a simple businessman in Baarish on Alt Balaji

The sweet and simple actor never fails to showcase his acting skills on web and films. Just like his simple personality he chooses roles that are true to his heart. He is seen in Alt Balaji's Baarish season 1 and will now be seen in the sequel of Baarish S2. Amidst all the web shows, and characters that sell sex as a medium to garner views This show and the character in Baarish portray just warmth and pure love. So ladies, what would you like to choose Sharman for?

Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man

Manoj Bajpayee as middle-class Srikant Tiwari who also serves as world-class spy nails it every bit in The Family Man, balancing between family life and responsibilities with the demands of the highly secretive special cell of the National Intelligence Agency he makes his journey so real and relatable for many. Needless to say, Manoj is every other family man you would see in real life.

Rohan Mehra as casanova Ibrahim in Class of 2020

Bachna Ae Haseeno lo.. Ibrahim aagya. He is one of the most notorious students in the class of 2020. Flamboyant, funny, fiery and flirtatious. Ibrahim aka Rohan has played with gurls hearts more than he would have ever played with toys in his childhood. Love is lust for him. But still, girls fall for his cute and innocent looks. Girls what would you like to categorise Ibrahim in?

Prateik Babbar as a soulful lover Jeh Wadia

Jeh in Four More shots please s1 and s2, is so sweet and caring that we girls are simply sold by his unconditional love and support. He is not only handsome, smart, witty but also a gio to person for many. So, girlies, kya kia jaye...

Ayush Mehra as the perfect boyfriend in Operation MBBS on Dice Media

Let's admit it! We all have that one on-screen crush we just can't get over! We can watch their scenes, again and again, follow them on Instagram rather religiously for any new update and sometimes even have their poster stuck behind our clothes in the wardrobe. They make you go aww that you skip a heartbeat! Dice Media's latest series Operation MBBS captures a beautiful slice of four MBBS students' lives and Ayush plays the central role in this web-series. These young scholars make their way to one of the best MBBS colleges in the country and they eventually become the greatest of friends, navigating through the trials and tribulations of becoming a doctor. So what would you like to tell want to do with Ayush, go on a date, kill him for being committed, marry him or simply hook up?

Rajeev Siddhartha as the arranged a marriage guy

Fitness enthusiast Rajeev Siddhartha became a face through his web series 'Romil and Juyal' and now In Four More shots Please!. He has left no stone unturned to create a mark through his versatile acting and super sexy looks. He is the perfect understanding guy that every girl wants.

