Mouni Roy escaped a major oops moment as she almost tripped after a photo session with the paps. While it is human almost inevitable but when such moments happen with celebrities, they gain more attention than desired. And something similar happened when Mouni almost tripped and fell down after happily posing for the shutterbugs.

Netizens react

"Plastic body nothing will happen," commented one user. "Naagin Bhi Gir Sakti Hai Aaj Pata Chala (Naagin can also fall got to know today)," commented another user. "Plastic from head to toe," commented another social media user. "She was so beautiful earlier what has she done to her face," commented a netizen.

However, there were many who asked the trolls to back off. "Have you never tripped or fallen?" asked one user. "Why is this such a big deal?", asked another user. "Leave her alone and focus on her acting not on her looks," commented a netizen. "Its her life her choice," opined another netizen.

Mouni's role in Brahmastra

Mouni Roy was last seen in Brahmastra and the internet was floored by her powerful portrayal of Junoon – the leader of dark forces. Talking about how she connected to the role, Mouni revealed that Ayan Mukerji asked her to feel the connect she feels for Lord Shiva and bring it out as her connection with Brahma for the film.

"I think one thing that helped me a lot and which Ayan told me is how I feel in real life about Lord Shiva or the connection that I feel with Shivji - Junoon had the same kind of connection with Brahma Dev, and that's where she was drawing all her power from. So that one line really, really helped me I think. And on set, Ayan would keep reminding me of that and he would ask me to listen to Shiv chants," she said in an interview.