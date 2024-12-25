Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday claimed that there were plans to arrest Delhi Chief Minister Atishi by framing her in fake cases in the next few days and plans were also underway to conduct raids on senior party leaders ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly election.

This comes after the national capital's Health and Family Welfare department red-flagged the ruling AAP's registration drive for Sanjeevani Yojana, a scheme to provide free treatment to Delhi's residents over 60 at private and government hospitals. In a public notice published in newspapers on Wednesday, the department said that it does not have "any such supposed Sanjeevani scheme in existence". It added that it had not authorised anyone to collect personal data from elderly citizens and is not providing any card. The department said any individual or political party collecting such forms under the name of this scheme is "fraudulent and without any authority".

Kejriwal claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Atishi would soon be arrested in a fake case as some people were rattled by the AAP government's announcement of welfare initiatives like the Mahila Samman Yojana and the Sanjeevani Yojana.

"These people are badly upset by the Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana. They have planned to arrest Atishi ji in the next few days by making a fake case. Before that, raids will be conducted on senior AAP leaders. I will hold a press conference on this today at 12 o'clock," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The two AAP flagship schemes -- Mahila Samman Yojana and Sanjeevani Yojana -- were announced in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly Elections scheduled early next year. Kejriwal started the registration process of the two schemes aimed at women and senior citizens on Tuesday and held the door-to-door campaign.

Non-tax-paying eligible women will get Rs 1,000 per month in the Mahila Samman Yojana. The Sanjeevani Yojana promises free healthcare in government and private hospitals for senior citizens if AAP comes to power.

This comes after AAP leaders, including Chief Minister Atishi and party convener Arvind Kejriwal, visited several areas and launched doorstep registration for the Sanjeevani Yojana and Mahila Samman Yojana.

