Raveena Tandon recently made her comeback with the new Netflix crime thriller show Aranyak. It also marks Raveena's debut into the world of OTT and digital streaming. Raveena plays the role of a cop named Kasturi.

The show also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana. The show was released in December and has received mixed reviews so far.

The series is based on Bibhutibhushan Bandhopadhyay's novel with the same name. The show has eight episodes and has been produced by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Roy Kapur Films. Let's take a look at how social media reviews the series.

Social media reaction

"@TandonRaveena I wud rate Aranyak 2.5 stars.Not disappointed overall bcoz I did not have great expectations from d thriller to start with but midway thru d series I was expecting it to rate 3.5 stars but then it disappointed me quite a bit. Nevertheless wish u success for Aranyak," said one user. "#Aranyak finished all the episodes in one go...so good to see @TandonRaveena back with a full swing..gripping story," said another.

"Finished #Aranyak on @netflix last night. Absolutely gripping! One of the highlights was the chemistry between @TandonRaveena and @paramspeak The spontaneity and the nuances were so on point! A must watch," said one more user. "Just watched #Aranyak and @paramspeak I couldn't take my eyes off the screen even for a moment. You're forever exceeding expectations as an actor but you've mastered the art of playing a cop now! My favorites Satyaki and Abhijit Pakrashi now have a competitor, Angad Mallik!" said one more user.

"#Aranyak is a nice #murder mystery, could've been fantastic if edited properly,#series is keeping u engaged till end @TandonRaveena is awesome @paramspeak is fantastic. Wanted to see more of @ranaashutosh10.Finished on high note. Go for it 3/5.#AranyakOnNetflix #Aranyakreview," opined another user.