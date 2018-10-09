Search engine giant Google is all geared up to unveil the new of products during 'Made by Google' event in New York later today.

The company is scheduled to kick off the keynote presentation at 11:00 am EDT (20:30 pm IST), which most likely will be started by the CEO, Sundar Pichai and followed by other top company officials.

Like the previous edition, Google will webcast the product launch programme live online via the official YouTube channel and also on Twitter.

What to expect at Made by Google product showcase event?

Google is expected to reveal brand new Pixel phones— one a generic Pixel 3 and bigger screen mode Pixel 3 XL. Besides the mobiles, the search engine giant is expected to announce several new products including a mini Home smart speaker, Pixel Slate (hybrid laptop with detachable display) and new product category Google Home Hub, basically a smart speaker with a display similar to Amazon Echo Show where consumers can make video calling.

Also, the company is expected to reveal new generation Chrome cast and Pixel Buds, as well with Google Assistant support.

Made by Google product launch 2018 timing details:

City Time Time-Zone San Francisco (U.S.A. – California) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 08:00:00 PDT New York (U.S.A. - New York) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT Ottawa (Canada- Ontario) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 11:00:00 EDT Rio de Janeiro (Brazil – Rio de Janeiro) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 12:00:00 BRT London (United Kingdom – England) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 16:00:00 GMT Paris (France) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 17:00:00 CET Barcelona (Spain) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 17:00:00 CET Berlin (Germany) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 17:00:00 CET Amsterdam (Netherlands) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 17:00:00 CET Johannesburg (South Africa) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 17:00:00 SAST Moscow (Russia) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 18:00:00 MSK Abu Dhabi (United Arab Emirates - Abu Dhabi) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 19:00:00 GST Islamabad (Pakistan) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 20:00:00 PKT New Delhi (India – New Delhi) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 20:30:00 IST Indonesia (Jakarta) Tuesday, Oct. 09, 2018, 22:00:00 WIB Beijing (China - Beijing Municipality) Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 23:00:00 CST Hong Kong (Hong Kong) Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 23:00:00 HKT Singapore (Singapore) Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 23:00:00 SGT Taipei (Taiwan) Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 23:00:00 CST Seoul (South Korea) Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 00:00:00 KST Tokyo (Japan) Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 00:00:00:00 JST Canberra (Australia - Australian Capital Territory) Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 02:00:00 AEDT

How to watch Made by Google product launch live on Android and Apple iPhones and iPads:

Download and install YouTube app and log in to Google's official YouTube channel (HERE) or Twitter (HERE) to watch the event.

How to watch Made by Google product launch live on the PC:

Head to the company's official Made by Google YouTube (HERE) channel when the event begins.