Search engine giant Google is all set to unveil the new line of Pixel 3 series phones later this week. It is hosting the product showcase event at New York City on October 9.

Before the Pixel 3 could make its official debut, several leaks have surfaced online leaving very little room for imagination for us on what to expect at the upcoming event. But, everything that appears on the web can't be taken for face value, so in a bid to provide a better perspective, we have sifted through multiple reliable reports and listed most features which are likely to make the cut in the new Pixel 3.

Design and display:

As per the information we have gathered so far, Google, like previous years, will introduce two Pixel 3 models—one a generic Pixel 3 and the top-end Pixel 3 XL.

On the back, both devices will flaunt dual-tone glass-and-metal finish body on the back. The glass covers only the top-most part including the camera, while rest of the rear will have metal and the fingerprint sensor will be out of the glass enclosure.

On the front side, Google has made drastic changes for the Pixel 3 XL. It is said to have 6.3-inch OLED screen with iPhone X-like uni-brow on top and recently leaked images indicate, it will have an oddly big notch. Hopefully, the company offers a notch-hide feature like other Android phone makers.

Jon Prosser ‏(@jon_prosser)/Twitter (screen-grab) Jon Prosser ‏(@jon_prosser)/Twitter (screen-grab) " width="660" height="auto" tw="1200" th="595" />

On the other hand, the standard Pixel 3 will sport a normal 5.0-inch OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that guarantees cinematic viewing experience without the obstructive notch.

Processor, storage and RAM:

Both Pixel 3 and 3 XL models will come with same system configuration. They are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's most powerful CPU to date and run Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. They will be offered in two models each—4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage.

IBTimes India/Sami Khan

Camera:

Though Pixel 3 and 3 XL differ in terms of design language, they both come with same camera hardware. Google's flagship Android phones will boast state-of-the-art 12MP single primary camera backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) software that will capture best quality images under any light conditions. The Portrait mode pictures are expected to give top DxO ranked phones such as Huawei P20 Pro and iPhone XS (first impression) series, a run for their money.

On the front, they are expected to come with dual 8MP sensors and offer 'Super Selfie' feature with wide angle field of view for group selfie photos.

Battery:

Google Pixel 3 XL is expected to come packed with 3,730mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

On the other hand, Pixel 3 is expected to come with anywhere between 2,700mAh and 3,000mAh capacity cell. It is also expected to offer a full day battery life.

Price:

Recently, Pixel 3 series brochure for the UK was leaked online. As per the document, Pixel 3 series will be available on 24 months' contract.

Google will offer Pixel 3 for £58 (approx. $76.12/ €66.01/ Rs5,615) per month with £10 (approx. $13.12/ €11.38/ Rs 968) upfront payment and benefits include free Apple Music subscription for six months.

For the Pixel 3 XL, consumers have to shell out £63(approx. $82.68/ €71.70/ Rs 6,099) per month (24 months contract) with £20 (approx. $26.25/ €22.76/ Rs 1,936) upfront payment and offer same benefits.

It can be noted that the aforementioned prices are related to the UK market only and the corresponding prices represent the foreign exchange value not the actual price for US, Europe and Indian markets.

We believe Google will keep the Pixel 3 series same as the Pixel 2 series. Pixel 2 launch price in India was Rs 61,000 for the 64GB and Rs 70,000 for the 128GB model. On the other hand, Pixel 2 XL variants—64GB and 128GB—costed Rs 73,000 and Rs 82,000, respectively.

Release details:

Reliable reports have indicated that Google will begin taking orders for the Pixel 3 series on the launch day and will start shipping them by this month end in most global markets including India.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Google hardware.