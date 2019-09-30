Google is only days away from officially launching the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which have dominated the rumour land with the flow of leaked hands-on, features and more. In fact, Google also participated in giving a sneak peek into the Pixel 4 series by confirming a few things and one of them includes the Soli-powered Motion Sense gestures.

Google's Motion Sense gestures in the Pixel 4 are entirely unique, something different from what the other OEMs offer in their flagships. The cryptic teaser Google shared with the world to demonstrate Motion Sense gestures gave away more than expected. If all goes as planned, interacting with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL without having to touch the phones will be entirely possible and with ease.

But this incredibly cool feature appears to arrive with limited availability. If you're eagerly waiting to try out Pixel 4's gestures in India, you will run out of luck as the fastest-growing smartphone market isn't anywhere on the list of regions supporting Motion Sense. XDA Developers discovered a list of support countries and media apps from an internal Google database.

Check out the list of 53 regions to support Pixel 4's Motion Sense

American Samoa Austria Australia Belgium Bulgaria Canada Croatia Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France French Guiana French Indian Ocean Territories (both MCCs are listed) French Polynesia Germany Greece Guadeloupe Guam Hungary Ireland Italy Korea Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Martinique Netherlands New Caledonia Northern Mariana Islands Norway Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Romania Saint Barthélemy Saint Martin Saint Pierre and Miquelon Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Taiwan United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America United States Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna

With a total of 39 countries, 13 territories, and both French Indian Ocean Territories, the list isn't extensive. But it is possible that the leaked builds only have the partially prepared list and the final one could be revealed at launch with more countries and regions. Let's just hope India is a part of the list, which is highly likely considering the list of apps supported by Motion Sense gestures include JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama.

Soli will power the Motion Sense to accurately detect hand gestures for various actions such as skipping songs, snoozing alarm, silencing calls and more. Will there be more gestures at launch? Only time will tell. But for now, here's a list of 23 media apps that will support Motion Sense gesture to skip songs.

Amazon Music Anghami Apple Music TIDAL Music Wynk Music iHeartRadio MyMusic Gaana Music YouTube Music Google Play Music Hungama Music JioSaavn 지니 뮤직 (Genie Music) 벅스 (Bugs Music) Pandora Napster Music Shazam SiriusXM KKBOX Spotify Spotify Stations Deezer Music Player AWA

