Google is only days away from officially launching the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, which have dominated the rumour land with the flow of leaked hands-on, features and more. In fact, Google also participated in giving a sneak peek into the Pixel 4 series by confirming a few things and one of them includes the Soli-powered Motion Sense gestures.

Google's Motion Sense gestures in the Pixel 4 are entirely unique, something different from what the other OEMs offer in their flagships. The cryptic teaser Google shared with the world to demonstrate Motion Sense gestures gave away more than expected. If all goes as planned, interacting with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL without having to touch the phones will be entirely possible and with ease.

But this incredibly cool feature appears to arrive with limited availability. If you're eagerly waiting to try out Pixel 4's gestures in India, you will run out of luck as the fastest-growing smartphone market isn't anywhere on the list of regions supporting Motion Sense. XDA Developers discovered a list of support countries and media apps from an internal Google database.

Check out the list of 53 regions to support Pixel 4's Motion Sense

  1. American Samoa
  2. Austria
  3. Australia
  4. Belgium
  5. Bulgaria
  6. Canada
  7. Croatia
  8. Cyprus
  9. Czech Republic
  10. Denmark
  11. Estonia
  12. Finland
  13. France
  14. French Guiana
  15. French Indian Ocean Territories (both MCCs are listed)
  16. French Polynesia
  17. Germany
  18. Greece
  19. Guadeloupe
  20. Guam
  21. Hungary
  22. Ireland
  23. Italy
  24. Korea
  25. Latvia
  26. Lithuania
  27. Luxembourg
  28. Malta
  29. Martinique
  30. Netherlands
  31. New Caledonia
  32. Northern Mariana Islands
  33. Norway
  34. Poland
  35. Portugal
  36. Puerto Rico
  37. Romania
  38. Saint Barthélemy
  39. Saint Martin
  40. Saint Pierre and Miquelon
  41. Singapore
  42. Slovakia
  43. Slovenia
  44. Spain
  45. Sweden
  46. Switzerland
  47. Taiwan
  48. United Arab Emirates
  49. United Kingdom
  50. United States of America
  51. United States Virgin Islands
  52. Wallis and Futuna

With a total of 39 countries, 13 territories, and both French Indian Ocean Territories, the list isn't extensive. But it is possible that the leaked builds only have the partially prepared list and the final one could be revealed at launch with more countries and regions. Let's just hope India is a part of the list, which is highly likely considering the list of apps supported by Motion Sense gestures include JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama.

Soli will power the Motion Sense to accurately detect hand gestures for various actions such as skipping songs, snoozing alarm, silencing calls and more. Will there be more gestures at launch? Only time will tell. But for now, here's a list of 23 media apps that will support Motion Sense gesture to skip songs.

  1. Amazon Music
  2. Anghami
  3. Apple Music
  4. TIDAL Music
  5. Wynk Music
  6. iHeartRadio
  7. MyMusic
  8. Gaana Music
  9. YouTube Music
  10. Google Play Music
  11. Hungama Music
  12. JioSaavn
  13. 지니 뮤직 (Genie Music)
  14. 벅스 (Bugs Music)
  15. Pandora
  16. Napster Music
  17. Shazam
  18. SiriusXM
  19. KKBOX
  20. Spotify
  21. Spotify Stations
  22. Deezer Music Player
  23. AWA

