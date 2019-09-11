Apple is shining in the glory of its iPhone 11-series and Pixel 4 leaks remind smartphone enthusiasts of the upcoming launch. While the mystery around the Pixel 4 release date kept fans on the edge of their seats, a noted mobile tipster revealed the potential launch date of the new Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

Evan Blass shared a leaked image of the Pixel 4 XL, which hinted that Google's new flagships would arrive on October 15. The leaked image was sourced from a screen protector maker, offering a sneak peek into more than just Pixel 4's release date.

The second image, picked up to 91Mobiles, shows the Pixel 4 XL running the DevCheck Hardware and Software Info app, which shows some key specifications of the device. Assuming the leak is accurate, the Pixel 4 XL would be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 instead of Snapdragon 855+ as some rumours suggested. The image further revealed that the Pixel 4 XL's screen would shrink slightly to offer a 6.23-inch QHD+ display. To recall, the Pixel 3 XL had a 6.3-inch screen.

The Pixel 4 XL's leaked photo shows 19:9 aspect ratio and 540ppi pixel density. There's no notch on the new Pixel, but Google chose to go with a rather obvious top bezel. In Google's defence, the forehead of the Pixel 4 series will house some of the most important sensors, including the Soli Radar chip and front camera, which will help carry out hands-free gestures in select markets (doesn't include India).

What the leaked images don't tell about Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL is that both phones will sport 90Hz displays, 6GB RAM, dual rear cameras and Android 10 out-of-the-box. The Pixel 4 will sport a 5.7-inch display and a 2,800mAh battery while the larger Pixel 4 XL will allow for a 3,700mAh battery. Google, like Apple, might ditch the fingerprint sensor completely, relying on its Soli-powered facial recognition to unlock the device and authenticate payments.

In another leak discovered by 9to5Google, the Pixel 4 XL's hands-on images reaffirmed the ongoing leaks about the design is accurate. The rear side of the Pixel 4 XL will look identical to the iPhone 11-series, featuring a square module and camera sensors in it. The leaked photos showed the handset in black and white colours with a contrast power button. Finally, it looks like Google has decided to ditch the front-facing speakers