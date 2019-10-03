Google Pixel 4 is one of the most-talked-about topics of late and the flagship smartphone hasn't been even launched yet. Through consistently flowing rumours, Google's own tidbits about the new phones and technology, and some early leaks, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones dominated the headlines. Now it's time to get a good look at the most exciting aspect of Pixel phones, the camera.

Google Pixel phones have earned maximum appreciation for their cameras and the upcoming Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to push the limits on mobile photography. This is also the first time Google is upgrading the camera hardware from a single lens to a dual-lens setup in the Pixel 4, leaving many to wonder just how good the photos are going to be.

Lucky for us, eager fans needn't wait for the official launch of the Pixel 4 series on October 15 to actually witness the camera performance of the new phones. 9to5Google obtained several full-resolution official camera samples Google is planning to use to promote the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. Looking at these images, it's evident why Google commands a dominating spot in the field of mobile photography.

After Pixel 3's critically-acclaimed camera made waves in the industry, Google is once again taking upon itself to disrupt the space with improved cameras in Pixel 4. The camera samples show various camera modes in action, including the front camera, rear camera's portrait mode, improved Night Sight, and some impressive astrophotography skills.

Google Pixel phones have always been best at clicking portrait shots and with the Pixel 4, they have just gotten better. The edge detection, bokeh effect, balanced colours and perfect exposures contribute to the overall picture quality. All the portrait samples have stunning portrait effects, but all of them have been shot in well-lit areas.

But the lack of light doesn't pose a major challenge to Pixel 4. With the improved Night Sight, Pixel 4 is capable of capturing bright colours in their true form. But what really caught our attention is the photo sample of the Milky Way at night. It looks like the Night Sight would be able to shoot the stars in the best form.

The Pixel 4 camera samples also prove the handset's capability to shoot in different scenarios, macro, sharp silhouettes, and action. Pixel 4's camera is sure to give even the best camera phones a run for their money. Google is also going to offer "Dual Exposure Camera Controls" in order to allow users to take excellent photos in any lighting condition.

Are you excited about Pixel 4's camera? Stay tuned.