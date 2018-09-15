It looks like Google is done keeping the secrets of its upcoming flagship smartphones for itself. Shortly after teasing the imminent arrival of Pixel 3 smartphones, scheduled to be unveiled on October 9 at an event in New York, a new teaser has confirmed the colour options for the upcoming flagships.

Google's Japan page was updated with a new teaser showing the Pixel 3 phones in three colours with the company's signature dual-tone design. Of the three new shades, a new mint colour is shown on a rectangular smartphone shaped design with the company's "G" logo at the back. The two-tone background for the new mint colour combines slightly darker and lighter shades of mint on the top and the rest of the back panel, respectively.

The interactive image that can be tilted left and right shows an interesting inner frame on all Pixel phone colours. Another colour option shown on the teaser page features a grey top and white bottom with a neon green inner frame, which hints at the power button's colour in the new Pixel 3. Finally, there's a combination of black on top and dark grey but has no contrast inner frame.

While the black and white shades are pretty standard in the Pixel lineup, the new mint colour could be Google's new "kinda" shade this year. Last year, the Pixel 2-series came in white, black and "kinda blue" colours, keeping the third colour variant exclusive to Pixel 2 smartphone. It is not clear if the company will follow the same strategy and keep its new mint colour for the buyers of Pixel 2 phones.

Rumours have quite generously revealed other aspects of the Pixel 3 phones. Both phones will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage options, a single 12.2MP rear-facing camera with improved Visual Core and AI software. The front camera is said to have an 8MP sensor, but some rumours have hinted at dual front cameras as well.

Earlier reports have further revealed that the Pixel 3 will sport a notch-free 5.5-inch display and the XL variant will get a 6.2-inch display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The notch on the Pixel 3 XL will house the front camera(s), 3D sensor for advanced facial recognition and an earpiece. The battery on the Pixel 3 XL is said to be 3,430mAh while the smaller Pixel will get a 3,000mAh unit.

Other features include a USB Type-C port, single SIM card slot, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, wireless charging support, and no headphone jack.