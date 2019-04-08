For the past several months, we have seen many reports hinting Google working on special mid-range Pixel 3a series phones for emerging markets like India. But, there was no official word on it. Now, the search engine giant has accidentally listed the aforementioned device on its product store.

Eagle-eyed 9to5Google has spotted an unreleased 'Pixel 3a' with a tag 'New' on the official Google Store almost confirming that that device is real and would make its debut soon. If the recent reports are taken has any indication, it is likely to break covers around June or July.

It can be noted that Pixel 3a XL will also be unveiled along with Pixel 3a. The latter is said to sport a 5.6-inch OLED screen with 2220x1080p resolution having 440 ppi (pixels per inch) display density.

Inside, it is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, the Pixel 3a is said to house a 12MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front. With Google photography software onboard, consumers assured of getting top-notch quality shots on par with flagship phones.

On the other hand, there very little information on what features, the Pixel 3a XL is coming with, except for the fact that it will sport a 6.0-inch OLED display with 2160x108p resolution and 4GB RAM. We are expected to get information in the coming weeks. Both will be run Android 9 Pie OS software.

In a related development, reports are coming in that Google is already testing the Pixel 3a and the Pixel 3a XL in India, reported popular Twitter spy Roland Quandt, citing reliable sources.

Both the devices were imported from the US for around $300 (approx. €267/Rs 20,884) and $350 (around €/312/Rs 24,364), respectively hinting the official pricing will be around the same range at least in India.

If this is true, then Google's mid-range camera-centric Pixel 3a series will definitely find takers among college going kids and young salaried youth, who are obsessed with Social media channels particularly Tik Tok and Instagram.