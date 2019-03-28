Last week, we got to know some key specifications of the much awaited Google's mid-range Pixel 3a and 3a XL models and now, the price details have emerged online.

The smaller Pixel 3a model, which is expected come with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost around €450 at least in Europe, reported Winfuture, citing reliable sources with knowledge of local consumer electronics retail business.

There is no word on the bigger Pixel 3a XL, but given the €115 price difference between the original Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL models, the 3a XL like to cost €550 if not less. It can be noted that the upcoming Google phones are a mid-range class with watered down specifications.

As per the latest reports, the Pixel 3a is said to sport a 5.6-inch OLED screen with the 2220x1080p resolution having 440 ppi (pixels per inch) display density.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to ship with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, which is sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Pixel 3a is said to house a 12MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front. With Google photography software onboard, consumers assured of getting top-notch quality shots on par with flagship phones.

However, the specification details of the Pixel 3a XL are very scarce right except for the fact that it will sport a 6.0-inch OLED display. We are expected to get information in the coming weeks.

Some of the key features, which the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL are expected to share include the Titan M embedded security chip to store sensitive information and protection, e-SIM support, Active Edge squeezable feature, which will trigger Google Assistant to perform any actionable function and fetch information from the Internet for that matter.

The search engine giant has plans to launch the new Pixel 3a series in two colours—Clearly White & Just Black. If required, Google may release a third shade, which is yet to be ascertained but will come to the market, so that the company can sell more units.

Google is expected to unveil the new Pixel 3a series around July-August, a few months before the new generation Pixel 4 and the Pixel 4 XL.