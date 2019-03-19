In the last one year, we have been hearing rumours about mysterious mid-range Pixel phone series, which Google is specifically making it for emerging markets like India. But, so far it never materialised. Now, for the first time, names and also the features of the alleged Pixel mobiles have surfaced online.

Google is indeed working on the affordable proprietary phones dubbed as Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL, a watered down versions of the original Pixel 3 and XL models launched in October 2018, 9to5Google reported citing reliable sources.

If the tipsters are to be believed, Pixel 3a will come with a 5.6-inch OLED screen with a 2220x1080p resolution having 440 ppi (pixels per inch) display density. Inside, it is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset with 4GB RAM and a 3,000mAh battery, which is good enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the imaging hardware is concerned, the Pixel 3a is said to house a 12MP primary camera on the back and an 8MP shooter on the front. With Google photography software onboard, consumers assured of getting top-notch quality shots on par with flagship phones.

On the other hand, the bigger sibling Pixel 3a XL will sport a 6.0-inch OLED display, but the rest of the hardware features are yet to be ascertained.

However, both the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL are expected to come with Titan M embedded security chip to store sensitive information and protection, e-SIM support, Active Edge squeezable feature, which will trigger Google Assistant to perform any actionable function and fetch information from the Internet for that matter. Also, come with 18W fast charging capability via Type C port.

Also, Google plans to offer the new Pixel 3a series in two colours—Clearly White & Just Black. If need be might release a third shade, which is yet to be ascertained but will come to the market so that the company can sell more units. Other rivals Apple, OnePlus too, offer multiple colours, which come several months after the launch of the original model.

When will the new Google Pixel 3a series make its debut?

Early last year, rumours are rife that mid-range Pixel phone would launch around July-August, but never happened, however, Pixel 3a series might break covers at same time-line might in 2019, a few months before the Google's October hardware, which will witness the launch of new Pixel 4 series.

It can be noted that Google is hosting I/O 2019 in May, so we might expect a big announcement of the Pixel 3a and release it to the global markets in the following month.

Going by the recently leaked features of the Pixel 3a series, it is certain to do well in India and other emerging markets. It will definitely give a good fight to Motorola, Honor, Huawei, Xiaomi and even OnePlus, provided the prices are cost-effective.