A shocking incident in Mumbai's eastern suburbs has ignited widespread outrage after a video surfaced showing a man laughing while his pet pit bull attacked an 11-year-old boy. The attack occurred on a Thursday night in the Mankhurd area and quickly went viral on social media, drawing condemnation from the public. The footage reveals bystanders watching and seemingly enjoying the attack as the child was being mauled, raising questions about societal responsibility and empathy.

The accused, Sohail Hasan Khan, allegedly unleashed his dog on the boy, who was playing inside a parked autorickshaw in a residential lane. The dog bit the child on the chin, causing injuries, as confirmed by a police official. Following the incident, Khan was arrested on Friday and later released after being served a notice. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the incident and any potential legal consequences for Khan.

Social media users have reacted strongly to the video, with many demanding stricter action against Khan for endangering a child and displaying shocking insensitivity during the attack.

One user commented, "Owner laughs as he lets his pit bull attack a young boy, who gets bitten multiple times before escaping. Pit bulls are among 23 ferocious breeds the Centre advised banning on March 12, 2024."

This incident has reignited the debate over the ownership of aggressive dog breeds and the responsibilities of pet owners.

Earlier in May, a 40-year-old man in Worli was sentenced to four months of rigorous imprisonment after his pet husky bit a neighbor inside an apartment lift. The court emphasized the responsibility of pet owners to ensure public safety in shared residential spaces, underscoring the legal obligations of pet ownership.

