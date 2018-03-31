An unidentified flying object (UFO) has left two commercial pilots baffled. The pilots spotted the UFO over southern Arizona last month, according to the radio traffic released by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The two pilots – a Learjet pilot and an American Airlines pilot – saw the UFO flying in the opposite direction of their planes February 24. In their conversation with the Albuquerque Center air traffic control, the pilots said the first sighting was reported at around 3.30 pm local time at about 37,000 feet.

"Was anybody, uh, above us that passed us like 30 seconds ago?" the Learjet pilot can be heard saying in the radio traffic.

"Negative," the air traffic controller replied.

"Okay," the pilot said, adding "A UFO!"

"Yeah," the pilot replied.

The air traffic controller asked the pilot of the American Airlines Flight 1095 to keep an eye and inform him if he sees anything passing over in the next 15 miles. And in less than a minute, the American Airline pilot replied, "Hey, it's American 1095. Yeah, something just passed over us uh. Like I don't know what it was, but at least two, three thousand feet above us."

"Yeah, it passed right over the top of us," the pilot added.

The pilots and the FAA couldn't determine what the object hovering in the sky was. The FAA also said that they were unable to verify that there was any other aircraft in the area.

In a statement to KOB-TV, the FAA said they are not clear what the object was.

"We don't have any comment beyond what you hear. We have a close working relationship with a number of other agencies and safely handle military aircraft and civilian aircraft of all types in that area every day, including high-altitude weather balloons," the statement read.

Interestingly, the UFO was spotted around 500 miles away from New Mexico's Roswell city, which is known for several UFO stories.